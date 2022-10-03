Forgotten Super Eagles star Isaac Success helps Udinese to another win

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian international was in action as Andrea Sottl's men moved one point behind Napoli in the Italian Serie A.

Isaac Success was in action as Udinese maintained their impressive start to the season
Super Eagles star Isaac Success played his part as Udinese continued their impressive start to the new Italian Serie A season with a comeback win at Hellas Verona.

Udinese are the surprise package of the season so far, and they continued in the same vein on Monday night following a 2-1 win over Hellas Verona.

Success started the game, playing up front with Gerard Deulofeu. The 26-year-old, who has not played for Nigeria since 2018, was in action for 58 minutes before he was taken off for Beto.

During his time on the pitch, Success made one key pass and won three duels. Udinese went into the match in good form, having won five of their seven league games.

Imago

However, it was Verona that took the lead in the 23rd minute through Josh Doig. The hosts took the one-goal lead into the break.

The second half resumed with Udinese looking for the equaliser. Sottl made a couple of changes to that effect, bringing on Beto for Success.

The decision proved to be a stroke of genius as the Portuguese striker made it 1-1 in the 70th minute, courtesy of a fantastic finish from inside the box after a fine assist from Deulofeu.

It looked like the game was ending towards a draw until Jaka Bijol headed home in the second minute of added time to give Udinese the victory in dramatic circumstances.

