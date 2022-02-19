PREMIER LEAGUE

Football's most Iconic Poet? 10 Epic commentary quotes from Peter Drury during Man City vs Tottenham

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Social media once again reacted to Peter Drury's commentary masterclass with the latest one coming from Tottenham's dramatic win against Man City on Saturday

Top 10 Peter Drury commentary moments from Tottenham's win against Manchester City on Saturday
Top 10 Peter Drury commentary moments from Tottenham's win against Manchester City on Saturday

Peter Drury is no doubt one of the most poetic commentators in football today.

Recommended articles

The 53 year old iconic broadcaster is notorious for delivering “goosebumps” moments in football with his voice, diction as well as all-round commentary.

Drury currently works for Premier League Productions, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video for its English Premier League and FA Cup coverage, as well as for BT Sport and CBS Sports on their UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League coverage.

Peter-Drury
Peter-Drury Twitter

Drury has been around for almost two decades and has become a household name for millions of football fans around the world, telling the tales of some of the greatest moments in football.

His voice is has also been the official commentary in the soccer video game franchise eFootball PES for over a decade alongside fellow broadcaster Jim Beglin.

However, in Tottenham Hotspur's dramatic 3-2 victory against Premier League Champions - Manchester City on Saturday, Drury delivered yet another masterclass with his incredible commentary.

Here are 10 of the best commentary moments from Peter Drury during City vs Spurs fixture:

1 Peter Drury: The hurricane that hit Manchester for the better part of the week has been followed up with the Harry Kane show.

Harry Kane's brace helped Tottenham to a 3-2 win at the Etihad on Saturday
Harry Kane's brace helped Tottenham to a 3-2 win at the Etihad on Saturday Imago

2 Peter Drury: Walker is adhesive Son Heung-Min is elusive

3 Peter Drury: City thought they've saved it, but you're never saved face to face with Harry Kane

4 Peter Drury: Harry Kane has blown the league wide open. It's no longer a procession but now a title race. Pep must have to rob his bald and think again

5 Peter Drury: The day Tottenham Hotspur ripped up logic and the procession became a race again

Antonio Conte's side ran out 3-2 winners against City at the Etihad on Saturday
Antonio Conte's side ran out 3-2 winners against City at the Etihad on Saturday Imago

6 Peter Drury: Breathtaking Premier League drama, pick the bones out so much of that. It is why we love our league. Pep's pain, Kane's utopia & Conte's cohorts. God bless the Premier League for days like these.

7 Peter Drury: Pep's Manchester City beaten in the Premier League for the first time in a hundred and twelve days amidst the sort of drama that is so rare as to be so precious....

Pep Guardiola was dissappointed as City lost to Tottenham on Saturday
Pep Guardiola was dissappointed as City lost to Tottenham on Saturday Imago

8 Peter Drury: Hotspurs game plan was spot without blemish... Man City are still favorites but the league has not won... Anything is possible but not all are probable..

9 Peter Drury: The hurricane that hit Manchester for the better part of the week has been followed up with the Harry Kane, Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hot Spurs 3

10 Peter Drury: It is why we love our league and it is why today Manchester City who are still six points clear now. It is why Manchester City might not certainly win our league, IT'S A RACE AGAIN!!!!

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Moses Simon was the most creative player on the pitch against PSG.

    Moses Simon stars as Nantes shock PSG to go 5th

  • Top 10 Peter Drury commentary moments from Tottenham's win against Manchester City on Saturday

    Football's most Iconic Poet? 10 Epic commentary quotes from Peter Drury during Man City vs Tottenham

  • Chelsea fans trolled Lukaku following embarrassing statistic from the Blues win over Crystal Palace on Saturday

    'Just Pain and Embarrassment' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku after ghosting against Crystal Palace

Recommended articles

Moses Simon stars as Nantes shock PSG to go 5th

Moses Simon stars as Nantes shock PSG to go 5th

Football's most Iconic Poet? 10 Epic commentary quotes from Peter Drury during Man City vs Tottenham

Football's most Iconic Poet? 10 Epic commentary quotes from Peter Drury during Man City vs Tottenham

'Just Pain and Embarrassment' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku after ghosting against Crystal Palace

'Just Pain and Embarrassment' - Reactions as Chelsea fans shade Lukaku after ghosting against Crystal Palace

Tottenham kane champions Man City to blow title race wide open again

Tottenham kane champions Man City to blow title race wide open again

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

'Mourinho is a finished Man' - Reactions as AS Roma fail to win in third consecutive Serie A match

'Mourinho is a finished Man' - Reactions as AS Roma fail to win in third consecutive Serie A match

Trending

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu
UEL

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen's absence may be the reason why Barcelona are victorious
UCL

Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

Social media reactions to Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions league on Wednesday night
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

Moses Simon scored a truly worthy match winner against Reims