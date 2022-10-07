'Follow Jesus', Mikel Arteta tell Arsenal players ahead of Liverpool clash

Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira all scored on Thursday night as the Premier League leaders assumed the top spot of UEFA Europa League Group A with a fine 3-0 victory at home.

Jesus, who started the game from the bench and replaced fellow countryman Gabriel Martinelli in the 58th minute, ensured Arsenal scored three goals in a game for the third consecutive match as he dazzled the Bodo/Glimt defence to set Vieira up in the 84th minute.

Twitter/UEFAEuropaLeague

Speaking after the game, Arteta praised the former Manchester City man's efforts, adding that his teammates could learn from him.

"I love his mentality, it doesn't matter how long he plays, where he plays, or in which position he plays, he always gives absolutely everything," Arteta said to Sky Sports after the game.

"You see it when he goes on the pitch, he makes the team different, even with his energy. Today, he put in an outstanding action to create the third goal.

"The fact that he's won everything (with Manchester City) in the last five years, makes you imagine what the rest of the team has to do.

"Follow him, because he is always in the right spot."

Speaking about the victory, Arteta insisted that Arsenal made ‘too many’ errors despite the comfortable Europa League win.

“In general, well we lacked a little bit of connection between the players, too many simple things, too many giveaways and we weren’t that consistent and dominant throughout the game.

AFP

“Of course, there are eight changes there, there’s a lot of players there that haven’t had a lot of minutes and you can feel that in the understanding of what to do and when to do it. That timing sometimes is missing and you can notice that.

“But attitude-wise and everything else, no issues.”