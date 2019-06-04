The Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Monday, June 3 lost 2-1 to Senegal in a round of 16 game to crash out of the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Nigeria fell to two first-half goals from Senegal and although they pulled one back early in the second half, Paul Aigbogun's boys could not get an equaliser.

The loss ends Nigeria’s 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup where they failed to sparkle after struggling to progress from the group stage.

Getty Images

With just four points, the Flying Eagles could only manage to reach the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams.

They didn’t show any sign of improvement from the group stages as they failed to trouble Senegal although they did manage to create some chances.

The chance came in the 34th after Aniekeme Okon’s pass freed Success Makanjuola who found Yira Sor but the striker’s first effort was blocked by Senegal goalkeeper Dialy Ndiaye who recovered well again to catch Sor’s effort from the rebound.

Two minutes later, Senegal took the lead through Amadou Sagna who used his pace to get in a good position before finishing in the bottom corner.

Senegal were cautious in the game, as they managed the game at a slow pace while the Flying Eagles harried in search of an equaliser.

In the added time just before halftime, Senegal doubled their lead through Niane who used his knee to finish a cross from Alpha Diounkou in an empty net.

The Flying Eagles started the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with a goal in the 50th minute through Makanjuola who diverted an Ikoumen Utin free kick.

The Flying Eagles had more of the ball for most of the second half but failed to create any chances and trouble the Senegalese defence who held firm.