The Flying Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Cote d’Ivoire in their opening game at the U-20 AFCON WAFU B qualifiers in the Republic of Benin on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Chris Nwaeze put the Flying Eagles in the lead in the 60th minute with a header on a freekick from Wisdom Ubani.

The hero turned villain minutes later when he received a second bookable offence and got the marching order.

A man down, the Flying Eagles were pegged back as the Ivorians piled pressure which paid off in the 90th minute when they got their equaliser.

The Flying Eagles would rue missed chances earlier in the game by the likes of Olawale, Nwaeze and Ubani.

They will next face Black Satellites of Ghana in their final Group B game on Wednesday, December 9.

The competition which began on Saturday, December 3 saw hosts Benin going down 1-0 to Niger, while Togo and Burkina Faso played out a 1-1 draw.