Flying Eagles boss Paul Aigbogun has stated that he is disappointed that his team lost in the semifinal, and third place games of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The veteran manager could not do not anything tactically as his side lost to Senegal and Mali in the knockout stages of the 2019 U-20 AFCON.

After 90 minutes and extra time, the Flying Eagles fell down to a 5-3 penalty loss on both occasions.

Aigbogun and the Flying Eagles will be heading over to the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup scheduled for Poland and the manager is worried his side will need to do better on the world stage.

In his press conference after the loss to the Amajita of South Africa, Aigbogun stated that his team practised consistently before their encounters but could not execute.

He said, “Unfortunately, we couldn’t score during the ninety minutes and it goes to penalties like the semi-final and it’s anybody’s game, and unfortunately, we lost.

“I don’t think you can train penalties well. Our first penalty taker lost and he has been taking all our penalties.”

After missing out of the last edition of the tournament, the Flying Eagles will be among the best 24 teams to compete at the world cup scheduled to hold in Poland from Thursday, May 23 till Saturday, June 15.

The Flying Eagles are expected to return to Nigeria on Tuesday, February 19 as they aim to find of their world cup group opponents on Friday, February 23.