Flying Eagles beat Mali on penalties to reach final of WAFU U-20 Cup

Flying Eagles beat Mali 5-4 on penalties in WAFU U20 Cup final

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are through to the final of the WAFU U-20 Cup after beating Mali on penalties.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria beat their Malian counterparts 5-4 on penalties on Friday, December 14 in the ongoing 2018 WAFU U-20 Cup.

Nigeria vs Mali

The tournament is held in Lome Togo in preparation for the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Flying Eagles beat the Black Satellites of Ghana 4-2 in their final group game to advance yo the semifinals of the competition.

The semifinal between Nigeria and Mali was a closely contested affair with both sides struggling to impose themselves on their opponents.

The Flying Eagles fell behind as early as the 11th minute when Sambou Cissoko scored for Junior Eagles of Mali at the Stade Municipal.

The lead lasted until the half time break but the Flying Eagles equalised in the 47th minute through Valentine Ozornwafor.

The game ended 1-1 as both sides failed to convert numerous chances, with Nigeria victorious 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out.

2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations play The top four teams at the U-20 AFCON will qualify for the 2019 U-20 FIFA World Cup (CAF)

Th victory meant Nigeria progressed to the final where they will take on the Seenegal who beat Niiger Republic also on penalties.

The game between Niger and Senegal ended 2-2 at full time, Ousseynou Niang and Souleymane Aw scored for Senegal while Abdoulaye Salou Issah put the ball in the back of the net two times for Senagal.

Nigeria vs Senegal

The Junior Mena of Niger lost 4-2 on penalties to the Junior Lions of Teranga.

The final between Nigeria and Senegal will tae place on Saturday, December 15 after which both sides will continue preparation for the 2019 U-20 AFCON

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

