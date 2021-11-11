Five Liberian players to watch against Super Eagles

There are several familiar faces from Butler's team as he recalls Boison Wynney de Souza of FC Someșul Dej; while there are also places in the squad for Watanga FC goalkeeper Derrick Julu and defenders Mark Pabai of PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands and Jamal Arago of Sabail FK in Azerbaijan.

There are plenty of names to keep an eye on in the fixture. But which five players could really stand out?

Mark Pabai - PEC Zwolle

This man first caught the eye during his time at Utrecht: while it was not a considerable success, he looked a real talent in his handful of appearances. Currently at PEC Zwolle, the lad should be a serious rival to Sampson Dweh and Prince Balde for the right-back position under Butler.

Abrahim Mohammed “Brem” Soumaoro - PAEEK

The fixture is another opportunity for fans who didn't get to witness the PAEEK player at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers recently. Soumaoro will be pivotal for the team alongside in the heart of the midfield.

Peter Wilson - Olympiakos Nicosia

The Olympiakos Nicosia forward hasn't gotten much game time at the Qualifiers. He has been integral in the Cyprus top flight and he would love to highlight his potential at Tanger.

Oscar Murphy Dorley - Slavia Prague

A lot is heard about him, but he is rarely seen. The Slavia Prague superstar, who seems destined for top European football, is likely to start and it will provide a rare opportunity to see him in action. He has the ability to play as a full back or left midfielder.

Van Dave Harmon - Laçi

Harmon has been in good form for Liberia and the man who scored against Cape Verde will be keen to hurt Nigeria. It will be good to see if he still has the entertaining streak in him.

Full Liberia squad

Goalkeepers: Derrick Julu (Watanga FC), Tommy Songo (LISCR FC) and Boison Wynney de Souza (FC Someșul Dej, Romania)

Defenders: Sampson Dweh and Ben Benaiah (LPRC Oilers); Alvin Maccornel and Carlos Williams (Watanga FC); Prince Balde (FC Drita, Kosovo), Jamal Arago (Sabail FK, Azerbaijan) and Mark Pabai (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands).

Midfielders: Abrahim Mohammed “Brem” Soumaoro (PAEEK FC, Cyprus), Seth Kanteh Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), Allen Njie (FC Aarau, Switzerland), Marcus Macauley (Sahab FC, Jordan), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Justin Paul Salmon (Degerfors IF, Sweden) and Abu Kamara (FC Makedonija, North Macedonia)

Forwards: Peter Wilson (Olympiakos Nicosia, Cyprus), Moussa Sanoh (CS Mioveni, Romania), Van Dave Harmon (KF Laci, Albania), Kpah Sherman (Kedah FC, Malaysia) and Sylvanus Nimely (Ilves, Finland).

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

