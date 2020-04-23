Super Eagles great Finidi George has revealed that he has eyes on the senior national team coaching job.

Finidi who played 62 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria is now a coach and works with La Liga side Real Betis.

“We are ex-players, we are coaches, we have played this game and we know how to interact with players,” George told Brila FM when he was asked about the possibility of becoming Super Eagles coach.

“We also know how to manage them which is important as well, so if the opportunity arises, I would take it with open hands.

“I have been handling the youth players and it’s always good to do what you know how to do best, actually I have been an assistant coach in Mallorca.”

Finidi currently serves as the director of international football at La Liga club Real Betis.

The winger made his debut for the Super Eagles in 1991 and went on to play in five Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

He won the title with Nigeria in 1994 and that same year played at the FIFA World Cup with the Super Eagles squad that impressed.

He also enjoyed an illustrious club career and won the Champions League with Ajax where he achieved world-class status and was known as one of the finest wingers of that era.