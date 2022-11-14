QATAR 2022

Watch: Adidas' brilliant FIFA World Cup advert featuring Messi, Benzema, Stormzy, and others.

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Adidas' global football ambassadors promoted some of the brand's new collections in an advert ahead of this November's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Adidas have released their promo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup featuring a star-studded line up of superstars
Adidas have released their promo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup featuring a star-studded line up of superstars

Ahead of football's global showpiece this November, global sportswear giants Adidas have released their promo advert for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar featuring some of the biggest superstars in football.

Recommended articles

The 30-second video begins with England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham racing down a staircase in a retro yellow tracksuit to collect his suitcase and then telling Spain and Barcelona ace Pedri to stop looking for food in the fridge and hurry up, because the narrator who is also UK rapper Stormzy is about to arrive in his bus to pick them up.

Pedri then throws a boot bag to France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, and looks relaxed as he munches on a cereal bowl of footballs for breakfast in his pyjamas.

Argentina and Paris St Germain maestro Lionel Messi also joins in as he plays table football against the 2006 version of himself, wearing the Argentina shirts from the first and last of his five World Cups.

Lionel Messi playing football against his younger self
Lionel Messi playing football against his younger self Adidas
Karim Benzema eats goals cereals for breakfast
Karim Benzema eats goals cereals for breakfast Adidas

The camera then cuts to South Korea and Tottenham superstar Heung-min Son, who was at risk of missing the tournament after surgery on a fractured eye socket.

Stormzy himself then says: "With Sonny, everything's brighter," before Morocco and PSG wingback Achraf Hakimi completes a jigsaw in lightning-quick speed.

Germany and Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, kits himself out in Adidas drip and takes his pick of Originals trainers and white socks to go with his World Cup home jersey - highlighting his classy sense of style.

Stormzy was the narrator in the 30-second ad
Stormzy was the narrator in the 30-second ad Adidas

The seven superstars then meet at a bus stop in the wilderness with the official World Cup ball and climb on board when driver Stormzy pulls up rocking an Adidas tracksuit to finish the commercial by saying: "You can't forget about your boy Stormz.

"When football is everything, impossible is nothing," quoting the German brand's famous tagline as he drives the footballers through the desert to Qatar 2022.

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Iwobi and Aribo headline the list of players in Nigeria's camp ahead of the clash against Portugal.

    Osimhen missing as Iwobi, Aribo arrive at Nigeria's camp for Portugal's friendly

  • Alejandro Garnacho after scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against Fulham

    Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next Superstar

  • Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in the Portuguese league

    20-year-old Nigerian striker Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in Portugal

Recommended articles

Osimhen missing as Iwobi, Aribo arrive at Nigeria's camp for Portugal's friendly

Osimhen missing as Iwobi, Aribo arrive at Nigeria's camp for Portugal's friendly

Ogun State Set to bid for 2024 National Sports Festival

Ogun State Set to bid for 2024 National Sports Festival

Tobi Amusan makes World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year final list

Tobi Amusan makes World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year final list

20-year-old Nigerian striker Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in Portugal

20-year-old Nigerian striker Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in Portugal

Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next Superstar

Premier League: Why Alejandro Garnacho is Manchester United’s next Superstar

All FIFA Golden Ball Winners from Oliver Kahn to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

All FIFA Golden Ball Winners from Oliver Kahn to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Watch: Adidas' brilliant FIFA World Cup advert featuring Messi, Benzema, Stormzy, and others.

Watch: Adidas' brilliant FIFA World Cup advert featuring Messi, Benzema, Stormzy, and others.

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

Kamaru Usman celebrates Black Panther at Israel Adesanya's downfall

Kamaru Usman celebrates Black Panther at Israel Adesanya's downfall

Trending

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Mourinho blasts the attitude of one of his players following Roma's draw against Sassuolo

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo

Super Eagles.

Peseiro names 23-man Super Eagles squad, Ahmed Musa, Onyedika missing, Onuachu returns