Watch: Adidas' brilliant FIFA World Cup advert featuring Messi, Benzema, Stormzy, and others.

The 30-second video begins with England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham racing down a staircase in a retro yellow tracksuit to collect his suitcase and then telling Spain and Barcelona ace Pedri to stop looking for food in the fridge and hurry up, because the narrator who is also UK rapper Stormzy is about to arrive in his bus to pick them up.

Pedri then throws a boot bag to France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, and looks relaxed as he munches on a cereal bowl of footballs for breakfast in his pyjamas.

Argentina and Paris St Germain maestro Lionel Messi also joins in as he plays table football against the 2006 version of himself, wearing the Argentina shirts from the first and last of his five World Cups.

The camera then cuts to South Korea and Tottenham superstar Heung-min Son, who was at risk of missing the tournament after surgery on a fractured eye socket.

Stormzy himself then says: "With Sonny, everything's brighter," before Morocco and PSG wingback Achraf Hakimi completes a jigsaw in lightning-quick speed.

Germany and Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, kits himself out in Adidas drip and takes his pick of Originals trainers and white socks to go with his World Cup home jersey - highlighting his classy sense of style.

The seven superstars then meet at a bus stop in the wilderness with the official World Cup ball and climb on board when driver Stormzy pulls up rocking an Adidas tracksuit to finish the commercial by saying: "You can't forget about your boy Stormz.