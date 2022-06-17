UNITED 2026

FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

Jidechi Chidiezie
The 2026 showpiece will be the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries, and will also be the first World Cup to host 48 nations.

FIFA announce 2026 World Cup cities

FIFA has announced the cities that would host the 2026 World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada.

Eleven of the approved cities are in the United States, which will host 60 games, while Canada has two and Mexico has three. Both of the latter two nations will host ten games each.

The World Cup would for the first time ever, host 48 nations. The 2026 showpiece will also be the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries.

United 2026 bid announced on April 10, 2017
United 2026 bid announced on April 10, 2017 Getty Images

Korea Republic and Japan were the first countries to co-host a FIFA World Cup in 2002.

Mexico: having hosted the 1970 and 1986 tournaments, will become the first country to host or co-host the men's World Cups three times.

The United States: having hosted the 1994 men's and the 1999 and 2003 women's World Cups, becomes the first country to host both men's and women's World Cup twice.

While Canada: having the hosted the 2015 Women's World Cup, becomes the fifth country to host both men's and women's World Cup. The 2026 event will be Canada's first hosting of the men's World Cup.

Below is the entire list of host cities, as announced on Thursday by FIFA.

  1. Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  2. Boston - Gillette Stadium
  3. Dallas - AT&T Stadium
  4. Houston - NRG Stadium
  5. Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium
  6. Los Angeles - Rose Bowl and SoFi Stadium
  7. Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
  8. New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
  9. Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
  10. San Francisco/Bay Area - Levi's Stadium
  11. Seattle - Lumen Field
  1. Toronto - BMO Field
  2. Vancouver - BC Place
  1. Guadalajara - Estadio Akron
  2. Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
  3. Monterrey - Estadio BBVA

Jidechi Chidiezie

