RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA President visits Buhari, presents Jersey No. 10 to him

Authors:

Steve Dede

Buhari is our new No. 10.

Muhammadu Buhari receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the State House (Presidency/Facebook)
Muhammadu Buhari receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the State House (Presidency/Facebook)

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid a visit to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Infantino has been in Nigeria since Wednesday, September 15 and watched the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Mali 2-0 in the opening game of the Aisha Buhari Cup.

A day after the game, the football chief flew to Abuja to meet with President Buhari.

In the photos released from the visit, the FIFA boss is seen presenting Buhari with a jersey with No.10 on it.

President of Confederations of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe and Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare is also in the photo.

Gianni Infantino is in Nigeria to watch the Aisha Buhari Cup (Presidency/Facebook)
Gianni Infantino is in Nigeria to watch the Aisha Buhari Cup (Presidency/Facebook) Facebook

Infantino was a guest of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, September 15.

Later that day, the FIFA boss and President of Confederations of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe was hosted to a corporate dinner attended by Africa’s leading billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Solskjaer demands Man Utd response after Champions League defeat

FIFA President visits Buhari, presents Jersey No. 10 to him

Grealish fires as Messi falters and it's bleak for Barca - Champions League talking points

Burnley manager Dyche signs new deal

After Kimmich, Goretzka also extends Bayern contract

Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

Messi restricted in PSG draw as Man City, Liverpool win thrillers

'Morbid' reception for Griezmann as Atletico given late scare by Porto

Liverpool spoil Milan's Champions League return in five-goal thriller

Trending

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

Why Ahmed Musa had different numbers of Super Eagles’ games in NFF and FIFA’s records [Pulse Explainer]

Ahmed Musa has not reached 100 caps for the Super Eagles according to FIFA (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How did Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho fare against Manchester City?

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho played in Leicester CIty's loss at home to Man City (Leicester City)

German footballer Boateng convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend, fined 1.8 mn euros

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng (R) and his lawyer Kai Walden in court in Munich Creator: Christof STACHE