On Thursday, September 16, 2021, FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid a visit to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House in Abuja.
FIFA President visits Buhari, presents Jersey No. 10 to him
Buhari is our new No. 10.
Infantino has been in Nigeria since Wednesday, September 15 and watched the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Mali 2-0 in the opening game of the Aisha Buhari Cup.
A day after the game, the football chief flew to Abuja to meet with President Buhari.
In the photos released from the visit, the FIFA boss is seen presenting Buhari with a jersey with No.10 on it.
President of Confederations of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe and Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare is also in the photo.
Infantino was a guest of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, September 15.
Later that day, the FIFA boss and President of Confederations of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe was hosted to a corporate dinner attended by Africa’s leading billionaire industrialist and philanthropist Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng