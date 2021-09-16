FIFA President visits Buhari, presents Jersey No. 10 to him

Infantino has been in Nigeria since Wednesday, September 15 and watched the Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Mali 2-0 in the opening game of the Aisha Buhari Cup.

A day after the game, the football chief flew to Abuja to meet with President Buhari.

In the photos released from the visit, the FIFA boss is seen presenting Buhari with a jersey with No.10 on it.

President of Confederations of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe and Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare is also in the photo.

Infantino was a guest of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, September 15.