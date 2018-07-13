FIFA outlines TV camera policy over sexism fears

news

FIFA said Friday it issues guidance to TV producers that cameras should not linger on close-up shots of spectators at the World Cup to avoid any "suggestions of sexual connotations".

Football's world governing body sent AFP a statement about its policy, which it says it distributed to the suppliers of its TV feed before the tournament.

It follows questions over the broadcast of images of female fans at matches during the tournament in Russia.

There are just two more games left at the World Cup -- Saturday's third-place playoff between England and Belgium and Sunday's France v Croatia final.

"We prefer that the coverage avoids exaggerated or extended duration close-ups that could lead to suggestions of sexual connotations or gender bias," a FIFA spokesman said.