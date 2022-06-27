FIFA celebrates ex-Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha

Joba Ogunwale
The ex-Bolton man is one of the most talented players to ever play the beautiful game.

Jay-Jay Okocha
Jay-Jay Okocha

The world football governing body, FIFA, has taken the time out to celebrate the incredible talents of former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

Okocha is one of the most talented players to play the beautiful game, having starred for clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, PSG and Bolton Wanderers during his career.

During his career, Okocha was famous for his excellent skills and magic on the ball. The 48-year-old moved past his opponents like a hot knife through butter. With his step-over and flicks, Okocha was a delight to watch.

Jay Jay Okocha is arguably the most talented player to come out of Nigeria
Jay Jay Okocha is arguably the most talented player to come out of Nigeria AFP

And despite his retirement, his impact has not been forgotten by FIFA. The world football governing body celebrated the ex-Hull City man's talents with a highlight reel of his performance at the Korea/Japan World Cup in 2002.

The video highlighted Okocha's display for Nigeria against Sweden with the caption: Who is the most skilful player to have ever played the beautiful game? Jay-Jay Okocha wasn't bad.

So good, they had to name him twice!

Although Nigeria lost the game to Sweden, Okocha's performances at the World Cup will never be forgotten.

Okocha's World Cup heroics

The former Bolton star still holds the record for most dribbles in a single World Cup match. Okocha completed a whopping 15 dribbles in Nigeria's second round clash against Italy at the USA 1994 World Cup.

Jay-Jay Okocha had a memorable outing against Denmark in 1998
Jay-Jay Okocha had a memorable outing against Denmark in 1998 (IMAGO/Sven Simon) Pulse Nigeria

The two-time BBC African player of the year represented Nigeria at three World Cups and three Africa Cup of Nations, including the 1994 edition, which Nigeria won.

Okocha was also part of Nigeria's Dream team that won Africa's first gold medal in the football event of the Olympics games in Atlanta 1996.

Joba Ogunwale

