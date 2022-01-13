AFCON 2021: 5 things about first Female referee Salima Mukansanga

Niyi Iyanda
Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga will become the first woman to referee a match at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 33-year-old referee has taken charge of games at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and the CAF Women’s Champions League as well as the Women’s World Cup.

Here are some facts about the trailblazer:

She almost became a Basketballer

Mukansanga always dreamt of being a professional basketball player according to reports. She however abandoned this dream at the age of 15.

Since switching sports, she has been developing well. With her refereeing spot at the AFCON 2022, her biggest achievement to date.

Her love of football led her into officiating

As earlier pointed out, the 33-year-old Rwandan started playing football in her teens. It was her love of the game that influenced her journey into refereeing.

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansangana
Rwandan referee Salima Mukansangana IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

"I used to play football at primary and secondary school,” Mukasanga started.

“I liked to watch the one who was on the field of play, who was making decisions, leading players, talking to the players, the one who people are respecting on the field of play, and that person interested me," she told ESPN.

A game in the clouds

Mukansanga officiated the highest-altitude football match on Mount Kilimanjaro in 2017.

Volcano FC and Glacier FC played out a goalless draw in a friendly match atop one of Africa’s highest points.

Mukansanga officiated the Highest altitude match atop Kenya's Mount Kilimanjaro
Mukansanga officiated the Highest altitude match atop Kenya's Mount Kilimanjaro Instagram/ Equalplayingfieldinitiative

In a game that looked to promote women’s sport, it was only fitting that a referee of Mukansanga took charge of the historic event.

Rejected by the Rwandan FA

Mukansanga was rejected by the Rwandan FA early in her refereeing career. The rejection was because of her age.

Having always been an ambitious person, she approached the FA about joining a referee’s course just after leaving secondary school.

The 33-year-old can look back at the moment and smile as she is now a pacesetter for other women in the African game.

Paving the way

Despite Mukansanga being the only female official designated as a primary referee, several other officials are participating in the tournament.

Mukansanga officiating a game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Mukansanga officiating a game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Bouchra Karboubi and Fatiha Jermoumi, both of Morocco, and Carine Atemzabong of Cameroon will all be officiating in one capacity or the other at this year’s AFCON

The east African official s predicted to take the reins as a central referee later this week.

