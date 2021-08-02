Fans back to the stands and their influence on home-field advantage

And in these moments, we wondered about how the supporters are affecting the performance of the teams once again. Let’s review an interesting study done in March 2021, which some interesting data surrounding it.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there’s been a lot of discussion as to if home-advantage has diminished with empty stadiums and no home supporters.

We’re quite sure that you’re usually more confident about your team when they’re playing home. In fact, sometimes the confidence is so high about some home teams that football media include them in a list for sure home win predictions.

However, in march of 2021, a study carried by German Sport University Cologne and Paderborn University showed that home advantage does exist… even without supporters' presence.

Daniel Memmert and Fabian Wunderlich - professors at the German Sport University -, analyzed more than 40 000 games before and during the pandemic. That involved all matches from ten seasons, ten different leagues and six European countries.

Among these, they looked at more than 1 000 professional matches that happened behind closed doors. They also included betting odds that offer a direct reading of “how the betting market assesses home advantage in matches played with and without spectators”.

Decrease in cards and goal kicks

“Although differences in the relevant parameters, such as goal kicks and yellow and red cards decrease without supporters, this has only a limited effect on the actual home advantage when directly comparing pre-Covid-19 matches with supporters and those played during the pandemic without supporters.", says professor Memmert.

The data showed that without home fans, referees no longer tend to favor the home team and both teams play equally offensively. Nevertheless, the study indicates that the home advantage persists in matches played without fans in the stands.

Before the pandemic, the ratio of home wins, draw and away wins was something like 45:27:28 – which means the home team wins 45 matches out of 100 games and the away team only 28 out of 100 games. In matches without spectators, the ratio of home wins, draws and away wins changed slightly to 43:25:32.

The study showed more changes in German Bundesliga (46:24:30 with spectators; 33:23:45 without spectators) than in competitions like the Premier League (46:25:30 with spectators; 47:22:32 without spectators).

The home advantage cannot be explained only by the influence of the support from the fans alone. There are other important factors such as the behavior of the team themselves on home ground and the easier travel during COVID.

The new 2021/22 season is about to begin and the Premier League, for example, will allow 100% of spectators in every stadium, and we may soon revert back to the tradition of home teams enjoying the voices of the fans.