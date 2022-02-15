Manchester United host Brighton Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the English Premier League as the race for Champions League continues to heat up.
'Confusion' lingers as fans are torn between watching Man United vs Brighton or PSG vs Real Madrid UCL clash
Manchester United fans face a dilemma as their clash against Brighton is scheduled for the same time as the biggest clash in the Champions League on Tuesday
What's interesting however is that the Red devils fixture time clashes with the biggest match in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 when French giants PSG take on Spanish giants Real Madrid yet another iconic clash in Europe.
For Manchester United fans, a result at home today keeps their dream of Champions League football alive, but it's only if United fans have an eye on the Champions League as well.
PSG vs Real Madrid is not just a big fixture because of the players involved - but it's a quest for bragging rights as well as Ego, and one side boasts of a vast European history, the other boasts a vast vault of serious cash.
However, fans and supporters of Manchester United have now reacted to the imminent dilemma they will face on Tuesday night as both fixtures are of utmost importance in their regard, while one fixture promises excitement, entertainment and top-notch football, it might be hard to compare that to the other fixture.
Here's how some of the fans have reacted to the fixture clash on popular social media platform Twitter:
