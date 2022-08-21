Nigeria’s Falconets ready for strong Netherlands - Chris Musa

FIFA U-20 WWC

Falconets boss Chris Musa targets victory against the Netherlands in quarterfinal clash.

Chris Musa Head coach of Nigeria's women under 20 team known as the Falconets has issued a warning ahead of the quarterfinal clash against the Netherland.

The Falconets take on the Netherlands for a semifinal spot at the ongoing 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Falconets recorded victories against France, South Korea, and Canada to top Group C with nine m=points.

The Netherlands started their campaign with a loss to Japan but bounce back to defeat Ghana and the United States of America to finish second in Group D with six points.

Ahead of the clash, Musa revealed that his team will not take the Netherlands lightly as their aim is to secure a semifinal spot.

In a message by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Musa said, “The Dutch are a super-strong squad to have survived that group where the Americans were sent packing. In any event, any team in the quarter-finals must be a super-strong squad.

We will not under-rate them, just as we did not under-rate any of France, Korea Republic, and Canada.

“As I said at the beginning of the tournament, we are taking it one match at a time. Our overall plan for each of the games in the group phase worked well. And I believe that our overall plan for the match against The Netherlands will work as well.”

The Falconets take on the Netherlands at 1130 PM Nigerian time on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The game will be available on DSTV the FIFA website and the official Facebook handle of the NFF.

