FA CUP: More woes for Chelsea's Potter as Manchester City hammer Blues 4-0

Graham Potter’s mood could not be any worse at the moment after Manchester City compounded the Chelsea boss’ woes by dumping them out of the FA Cup in spectacular fashion.
Manchester City worsen Graham Potter's prospects with a resounding 4-0 beating of Chelsea to advance to the next round of the FA Cup
Already agitated by his last press conference, Potter and his Blues had something to prove going into the cup tie against Manchester City, but they came out much worse than they went in and suffered for 90 minutes against a far superior Manchester City side.
Manchester City, fielding a largely second-string team, blitzed Chelsea in a spectacular first-half display that showed the gulf in quality between the sides.
Goals from Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, and Phil Foden helped City to a 3-0 lead going into the break, before Mahrez completed the rout in the second half with a penalty to make it 4-0.
