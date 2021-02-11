Three Nigerian players Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi were all in action in the Fifth Round FA Cup fixtures played on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Iheanacho scored the winner for Leicester City who beat Brighton 1-0 at home to progress to the next round.

The Nigerian’s goal came in added time from a quick corner kick from Leicester City. Iheanacho was lucky to be lurking around the edge of the box and was in the right place to head in the cross from Youri Tielemans.

It was Iheanacho’s first goal in the FA Cup this season for Leicester City in three appearances.

Ndidi returns

Wilfred Ndidi made his return from injury in the FA Cup game on Wednesday (Leicester City) Instagram

Nigerian midfielder was also in action for Leicester City after recovering from an injury he sustained in late January.

After missing three games for the Foxes, Ndidi was involved from the start against Brighton and played for 62 minutes.

Iwobi stars in Everton win

It was a nine-goal thriller at the Goodison Park where Everton beat Tottenham 5-4 to progress to the next round.

Iwobi was on from the start and played for 70 minutes before he was substituted. He started from the right side of attack but wasn’t much involved in the first half.

An injury-enforced change took him to the left where he enjoyed more freedom and made some exciting plays before he was taken off.

It was Bernard who came on for him that scored the winner for Everton in extra time.