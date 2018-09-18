Pulse.ng logo
Eye injury forces Firmino onto bench for PSG clash

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was only fit enough for a place on the bench in Tuesday's blockbuster Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain due to an eye injury.

  • Published:
(AFP)

The Brazilian had to be replaced 15 minutes from time in Saturday's 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur after being poked in his left eye by Jan Vertonghen.

A hospital exam confirmed an abrasion but no lasting damage.

Daniel Sturridge comes in for Firmino alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack in two changes from Jurgen Klopp as captain Jordan Henderson also replaces Naby Keita.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel recalls Neymar and Kylian Mbappe from the side that thrashed Saint Etienne 4-0 on Friday.

Alphonse Areola retains his place in goal and Marquinhos starts in midfield for the visitors with Italian duo Gianluigi Buffon and Marco Verratti suspended.

