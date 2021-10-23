Exclusive: Super Falcons coach reveals plots against Ghana ahead of 2022 AWCON qualifier in Accra

Speaking exclusively to pulse. ng after the highly explosive first leg of the encounter the American tactician revealed that the team will be set out in a way to find a balance between protecting the two goals lead.

The team will also go all out for the important away goals and ensure that Nigeria eliminates Ghana and qualify for the next round of the qualifier.

"we will have to figure out a balance of making sure we are attacking and protecting the two goals that we have" began the 65-year-old American.

He continued " When you do a home and away, It's important to keep the clean sheet if you get one at home, and it's important in the second leg to score a goal because the away game count for you," said Waldrum.

In the same vein, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick also share his view on his expectation about the match.

Amaju Pinnick said: " We are going to play a very offensive game in Ghana. The two goals are good enough to us and by God's grace we are going to beat them in Ghana because for us we cannot afford to not defend our trophy in Morrocco and qualify for the world cup." Amaju told journalists after the match first leg in Lagos.

The Super Falcons endured a difficult second half in Lagos as the Ghanaians came all out to get the all-important away goals but the Super Falcons defended resolutely which gives an advantage into the second leg billed for 5 pm Nigeria time.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----