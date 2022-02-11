Ex-Super Eagles winger Victor Moses 'DELIGHTED to commit future' to Spartak Moscow after falling in love

Moses has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the Russian club that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2024, according to the club.

Pulse Nigeria

"We're pleased to announce that Victor Moses has signed an additional contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2024. Well deserved,' the club posted.

The 31-year-old joined the club two years ago on loan before the deal was made permanent after Spartak activated their option to buy from European Champions, Chelsea football club.

Speaking after the deal, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations star and winner expressed his delight with his new deal and said he has fallen in love with everyone at the club.

"I can say with full confidence that Spartak is my club. I'm happy to be part of the red-white family until at least 2024; I will continue to help the team achieve their goals. I fell in love with everyone at Spartak. I'm really happy to be here," Moses told the club moments after signing his new contract.

"(i am) delighted to commit my future to this great club until 2024,'' Moses added through his official social media account later.