Ex-midfielder Seyi Olofinjana set to be offered job by the NFF

According to journalist Tobi Adepoju, the NFF have contacted the former international, and are in talks with him to take up a role with the federation, despite being based in Switzerland.

Olofinjana, who is the sporting director of Swiss club Grasshopper in Zurich, will be able to combine his roles in the Swiss Super League and the NFF.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick had in 2020, reportedly approached Olofinjana, offering the 41-year-old the role of the Super Eagles head coach, which he turned down.

The former Wolves midfielder later opened up on why he turned down the role in an interview with BBC Sport Africa, although, also revealing that he was open to a possible future appointment.

“It was difficult, but at the same time, easy. I think the federation made it a little bit easier for me to make that judgement call," Olofinjana said at the time.

"There were certain questions I asked of the federation that they weren’t able to answer. What needs doing? Where do they think we are as a nation? Where do we need to get to? How quickly do we need to get to those places?

“I didn’t get answers to those questions and that is the day-to-day job for me. If there’s no clarity, there’s no going forward. Do I regret saying no? Absolutely not!

"Is there a part of me that thinks it could be a good opportunity for me to go put myself in the history books and try to help my people? Absolutely! I’m still looking for that opportunity. I’ll continue to knock on the door. Any day. I don’t know the day. I’m Nigerian. I can’t change that,” he stated.