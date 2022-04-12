Ex-midfielder Seyi Olofinjana set to be offered job by the NFF

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Olofinjana, currently the sporting director of Grasshopper could be allowed by the NFF to work in both Switzerland and Nigeria at the same time.

Seyi Olofinjana
Seyi Olofinjana

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Seyi Olofinjana is reportedly set to take up a job offered to him by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Recommended articles

According to journalist Tobi Adepoju, the NFF have contacted the former international, and are in talks with him to take up a role with the federation, despite being based in Switzerland.

Olofinjana, who is the sporting director of Swiss club Grasshopper in Zurich, will be able to combine his roles in the Swiss Super League and the NFF.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick had in 2020, reportedly approached Olofinjana, offering the 41-year-old the role of the Super Eagles head coach, which he turned down.

The former Wolves midfielder later opened up on why he turned down the role in an interview with BBC Sport Africa, although, also revealing that he was open to a possible future appointment.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick had in 2020, reportedly approached Olofinjana with the Super Eagles job, then handled by Gernot Rohr
NFF president Amaju Pinnick had in 2020, reportedly approached Olofinjana with the Super Eagles job, then handled by Gernot Rohr ece-auto-gen

“It was difficult, but at the same time, easy. I think the federation made it a little bit easier for me to make that judgement call," Olofinjana said at the time.

"There were certain questions I asked of the federation that they weren’t able to answer. What needs doing? Where do they think we are as a nation? Where do we need to get to? How quickly do we need to get to those places?

“I didn’t get answers to those questions and that is the day-to-day job for me. If there’s no clarity, there’s no going forward. Do I regret saying no? Absolutely not!

"Is there a part of me that thinks it could be a good opportunity for me to go put myself in the history books and try to help my people? Absolutely! I’m still looking for that opportunity. I’ll continue to knock on the door. Any day. I don’t know the day. I’m Nigerian. I can’t change that,” he stated.

After a professional career that spanned 16 years, the former Super Eagles star went into management and in August 2015, became a manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers' academy.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

    ‘We’ll play to our fullest’ - Thomas Tuchel promises Chelsea fans they will fight to the end

  • David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Vogue]

    David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Photos]

  • Onome Ebi

    New Super Falcons captain Ebi hints at retirement, calls Australia-New Zealand 2023 'my last World Cup'

Recommended articles

‘We’ll play to our fullest’ - Thomas Tuchel promises Chelsea fans they will fight to the end

‘We’ll play to our fullest’ - Thomas Tuchel promises Chelsea fans they will fight to the end

David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Photos]

David Beckham welcomes new member to the family as son Brooklyn weds Nicola Peltz [Photos]

New Super Falcons captain Ebi hints at retirement, calls Australia-New Zealand 2023 'my last World Cup'

New Super Falcons captain Ebi hints at retirement, calls Australia-New Zealand 2023 'my last World Cup'

Ex-midfielder Seyi Olofinjana set to be offered job by the NFF

Ex-midfielder Seyi Olofinjana set to be offered job by the NFF

VIDEO: Onumonu's backheel, Ajibade's long-range shot, watch Nigeria's beautiful goals in 2-2 draw with Canada

VIDEO: Onumonu's backheel, Ajibade's long-range shot, watch Nigeria's beautiful goals in 2-2 draw with Canada

Watch highlights of the Super Falcons of Nigeria play out 2-2 draw with Canada

Watch highlights of the Super Falcons of Nigeria play out 2-2 draw with Canada

Trending

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

Daniel Amokachi
COMMENT

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

(IMAGO/sportphoto24)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'My grandma gave it to me' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reveals the origin of his name

Bukayo Saka has revealed that his grandma gave his Yoruba name
AWCON

'Shakara' joins Super Falcons camp, players enjoy ferry ride and train at the University of Victoria pitch

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set for a rematch against Canada in Victoria City
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I’m not scared of anyone' - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka boasts in latest GQ shoot

Bukayo Saka talks tough in GQ shoot

Amokachi's reckless comment shows why former Super Eagles stars should stay away from the national team

Daniel Amokachi

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi wins Everton award

Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United
UCL

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Heineken's UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour with Seedorf set to hit Lagos and Abuja this April