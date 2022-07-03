Ex-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr tips Victor Osimhen to replace Barcelona target

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale

The Super Eagles star has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer.

Ex-Super Eagles coach Rohr wants Osimhen to replace Barcelona-linked Lewandowski

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr believes Victor Osimhen has what it takes to be the new striker at Bayern Munich if Robert Lewandowski leaves.

Lewandowski has told Bayern that he wants to leave the club this summer, with Barcelona reportedly interested in signing the Polish star.

Although the Bundesliga champions maintain that Lewandowski is not for sale, they have been linked with a potential move for Osimhen.

While he may not be on Lewandowski's level yet, Osimhen is also prolific in front of goal. In addition, Osimhen also started his professional club career in Germany after signing for Wolfsburg following the Golden Eaglets' success at the 2015 U17 World Cup.

Rohr reveals what Osimhen needs to become world-class

And for that reason, Rohr has urged Bayern to go for Osimhen should Lewandowski leave the Allianz Arena this summer, saying he will need little time to adapt to the Bundesliga environment.

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich Pulse Nigeria

"If Bayern let Robert Lewandowski go, Victor would be a good alternative," Rohr told Sports Bild. I think he would prevail in Munich.

"Since he already has experience in the Bundesliga and speaks a little German, his adjustment period is, of course, shorter than with other players from abroad," Rohr added.

Osimhen will cost Bayern a lot of money, should the Bavaria giants make a move for him. The 23-year-old currently plays for Napoli and still has three years left on his contract.

The Neapolitans are aware of the interest in Osimhen but are not ready to let him leave for any amount less than €100m, having signed him for a club and African record of €75m.

Victor Osimhen will cost Bayern Munich a lot of money Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen scored 18 goals in all competitions for Napoli last season, including 14 in the Italian Serie A, despite missing two months of action.

