Ex-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr tips Victor Osimhen to replace Barcelona target

Lewandowski has told Bayern that he wants to leave the club this summer, with Barcelona reportedly interested in signing the Polish star.

Although the Bundesliga champions maintain that Lewandowski is not for sale, they have been linked with a potential move for Osimhen.

Rohr wants Osimhen to replace Barcelona-linked Lewandowski

While he may not be on Lewandowski's level yet, Osimhen is also prolific in front of goal. In addition, Osimhen also started his professional club career in Germany after signing for Wolfsburg following the Golden Eaglets' success at the 2015 U17 World Cup.

And for that reason, Rohr has urged Bayern to go for Osimhen should Lewandowski leave the Allianz Arena this summer, saying he will need little time to adapt to the Bundesliga environment.

"If Bayern let Robert Lewandowski go, Victor would be a good alternative," Rohr told Sports Bild. I think he would prevail in Munich.

"Since he already has experience in the Bundesliga and speaks a little German, his adjustment period is, of course, shorter than with other players from abroad," Rohr added.

Bayern will have to break the bank for Osimhen

Osimhen will cost Bayern a lot of money, should the Bavaria giants make a move for him. The 23-year-old currently plays for Napoli and still has three years left on his contract.

The Neapolitans are aware of the interest in Osimhen but are not ready to let him leave for any amount less than €100m, having signed him for a club and African record of €75m.

