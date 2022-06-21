Oliseh criticises Mikel's game, says Ndidi is a better defensive midfielder

Oliseh, Mikel and Ndidi all played for Nigeria, with the latter still playing for the three-time African champions. Oliseh also managed both Mikel and Ndidi during his short spell as Nigeria's coach, handing the Leicester City man his debut.

Mikel started his career as an attacking midfielder but made his name as a defensive midfielder during his time at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Ndidi started as a defensive midfielder with Genk and has made the position his own since then. The Nigerian international has grown into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world since he joined Leicester City.

And having watched both of them play, Oliseh believes Mikel does not have what it takes to play as an offensive midfielder, and he is not better than Ndidi as a defensive midfielder.

"He's a player who's done some good with Chelsea. But when you talk about playing as an offensive midfielder, he's not an offensive midfielder," Oliseh said on the ATHLST Podcast.

"My man here knows I'm blunt to say certain things. Offensive midfielders have certain qualities, and he doesn't have any of them.

As regards as a defensive midfielder, I think he's useful, but I won't play him.

"I'll play Ndidi because a defensive midfielder's work is you have to win balls without making fouls, you have to be very good in aerial balls.