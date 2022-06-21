SUPER EAGLES

Oliseh criticises Mikel's game, says Ndidi is a better defensive midfielder

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former Nigeria coach says the Leicester City man is a better defensive midfielder than the ex-Chelsea star.

Oliseh says Ndidi is a better player than Mikel
Oliseh says Ndidi is a better player than Mikel

Ex-Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh says Mikel Obi does not have the qualities of a good offensive midfielder, and he is not better than Wilfred Ndidi as a defensive midfielder.

Recommended articles

Oliseh, Mikel and Ndidi all played for Nigeria, with the latter still playing for the three-time African champions. Oliseh also managed both Mikel and Ndidi during his short spell as Nigeria's coach, handing the Leicester City man his debut.

Mikel started his career as an attacking midfielder but made his name as a defensive midfielder during his time at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Ndidi started as a defensive midfielder with Genk and has made the position his own since then. The Nigerian international has grown into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world since he joined Leicester City.

And having watched both of them play, Oliseh believes Mikel does not have what it takes to play as an offensive midfielder, and he is not better than Ndidi as a defensive midfielder.

"He's a player who's done some good with Chelsea. But when you talk about playing as an offensive midfielder, he's not an offensive midfielder," Oliseh said on the ATHLST Podcast.

"My man here knows I'm blunt to say certain things. Offensive midfielders have certain qualities, and he doesn't have any of them.

As regards as a defensive midfielder, I think he's useful, but I won't play him.

"I'll play Ndidi because a defensive midfielder's work is you have to win balls without making fouls, you have to be very good in aerial balls.

"You have to have some control by helping others," Oliseh added.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

    Why U dey do like this? Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

  • Tosin Adarabioyo is set to play in the Premier League in the coming season

    Newcastle preparing swoop for former Manchester City defender

  • PulseSPORTS30

    Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 6-10 REVEALED

Recommended articles

Why U dey do like this? Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

Why U dey do like this? Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

Sadio Mane touches down in Germany for his medical in lovely native attire

Newcastle preparing swoop for former Manchester City defender

Newcastle preparing swoop for former Manchester City defender

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 6-10 REVEALED

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 6-10 REVEALED

Oliseh criticises Mikel's game, says Ndidi is a better defensive midfielder

Oliseh criticises Mikel's game, says Ndidi is a better defensive midfielder

Calvin Bassey compares himself with Liverpool legend James Milner

Calvin Bassey compares himself with Liverpool legend James Milner

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Super Eagles stars and their wives