What Victor Moses said about John Mikel Obi following his retirement

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Spartak Moscow attacker has reacted to the retirement news of his ex-Chelsea mate.

Mikel and Moses with the Europa League for Chelsea
Mikel and Moses with the Europa League for Chelsea

Victor Moses is the latest player to react to the retirement of former Chelsea and Super Eagles star John Mikel Obi.

Recommended articles

Mikel called time on his illustrious career in a post on his Instagram page. Mikel announced his retirement after staying without a club since he left Kuwait SC, in November 2021.

Following his announcement, the ex-Super Eagles captain has received tributes from past and present players, with Moses being the latest to pay his respect.

The Spartak Moscow attacker took to his Twitter account to praise Mikel on an incredible career and wished him luck for the future.

Moses said: Happy retirement to this legend. Great memories brother. Enjoy whatever is next.

The post had a picture of Moses and Mikel celebrating together the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, which they won with the Super Eagles in 2013.

Moses' post all but confirmed that there is no issue between the two players. There had been rumours that the two did not get along, which was why Moses retired from the national team.

Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel
Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel ece-auto-gen

Moses and Mikel enjoyed a successful time at both the international and club level. The two played for Chelsea, winning the Europa League in 2013. They also won the AFCON with the Super Eagles and played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

However, they never won the Premier League together, even though both won it at Chelsea.

Mikel won two Premier League titles at Chelsea, but it came under Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti. Meanwhile, Moses won his Premier League title under Antonio Conte.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Another ex-Chelsea midfielder joins Nigerian legend Mikel Obi to retire

Another ex-Chelsea midfielder joins Nigerian legend Mikel Obi to retire

English Premier League: Betting tips & Bet9ja odds

English Premier League: Betting tips & Bet9ja odds

What Victor Moses said about John Mikel Obi following his retirement

What Victor Moses said about John Mikel Obi following his retirement

Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Fernando Santos are the team’s biggest problems

Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Fernando Santos are the team’s biggest problems

NBA launches reimagined app: The All-In-One destination for NBA fans

NBA launches reimagined app: The All-In-One destination for NBA fans

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Emmanuel Amuneke (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers