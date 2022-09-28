What Victor Moses said about John Mikel Obi following his retirement

Mikel called time on his illustrious career in a post on his Instagram page. Mikel announced his retirement after staying without a club since he left Kuwait SC, in November 2021.

Moses pays homage to Mikel

Following his announcement, the ex-Super Eagles captain has received tributes from past and present players, with Moses being the latest to pay his respect.

The Spartak Moscow attacker took to his Twitter account to praise Mikel on an incredible career and wished him luck for the future.

Moses said: Happy retirement to this legend. Great memories brother. Enjoy whatever is next.

The post had a picture of Moses and Mikel celebrating together the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, which they won with the Super Eagles in 2013.

No bad blood between Moses and Mikel

Moses' post all but confirmed that there is no issue between the two players. There had been rumours that the two did not get along, which was why Moses retired from the national team.

Moses and Mikel enjoyed a successful time at both the international and club level. The two played for Chelsea, winning the Europa League in 2013. They also won the AFCON with the Super Eagles and played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

However, they never won the Premier League together, even though both won it at Chelsea.