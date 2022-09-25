Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Zanaco announced in a statement on their official website that the Nigerian star has joined the club on a one-year deal as a free agent.

The statement read: We are pleased to announce the signing of Nigerian striker Austine Chigozie Iheanacho.

Iheanacho is joining us on a one-year deal as a free agent from Ahli Khartoum SC of Sudan.

The Nigerian striker arrives to boost our attack following recent departures in that department.

Iheanacho starts Zambia adventure

Before his time with Ahli Khartoum, Iheanacho had spells in Ayl Arab, Shebab Nasri, Ahli Merowe, and Hilal Fasher.

Having spent most of his career in the Northern part of Africa, Iheanacho will now be hoping to make history in South Africa.

He also arrives at Zanaco as the first signing under Amunike. Amunike had been appointed as a consultant coaching staff of Zanaco.

Iheanacho join Amunike

The former Barcelona star's appointment was confirmed a few weeks ago, and he would walk alongside the coaches at the Zambian club.

Amunike's presence will benefit Iheanacho as the former El-Zamalek star also coached in Sudan.

Aside from his time in Sudan, Amunike also managed the Golden Eaglets, leading them to the World U-17 title in 2015. His most successful time as manager was as Tanzania's boss, leading the country to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.