Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former Nigerian international is up and running at his new club in Zambia.

Emmanuel Amuneke (IMAGO/Photosport)
Emmanuel Amuneke (IMAGO/Photosport)

Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike has another countryman at his new Zanaco FC after the Zambian club completed the signing of Nigerian striker Austine Chigozie Iheanacho.

Recommended articles

Zanaco announced in a statement on their official website that the Nigerian star has joined the club on a one-year deal as a free agent.

The statement read: We are pleased to announce the signing of Nigerian striker Austine Chigozie Iheanacho.

Iheanacho is joining us on a one-year deal as a free agent from Ahli Khartoum SC of Sudan.

The Nigerian striker arrives to boost our attack following recent departures in that department.

Before his time with Ahli Khartoum, Iheanacho had spells in Ayl Arab, Shebab Nasri, Ahli Merowe, and Hilal Fasher.

Having spent most of his career in the Northern part of Africa, Iheanacho will now be hoping to make history in South Africa.

Iheanacho is Zanaco's new signing
Iheanacho is Zanaco's new signing Pulse Nigeria

He also arrives at Zanaco as the first signing under Amunike. Amunike had been appointed as a consultant coaching staff of Zanaco.

The former Barcelona star's appointment was confirmed a few weeks ago, and he would walk alongside the coaches at the Zambian club.

Amunike's presence will benefit Iheanacho as the former El-Zamalek star also coached in Sudan.

Aside from his time in Sudan, Amunike also managed the Golden Eaglets, leading them to the World U-17 title in 2015. His most successful time as manager was as Tanzania's boss, leading the country to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zanaco will hope that Amunike and Iheanacho's arrival will spark a change in their form this season, having won just two league games.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Super-sub Rasheedat Ajibade helps Atletico Madrid beat Alaves

Super-sub Rasheedat Ajibade helps Atletico Madrid beat Alaves

Chicharito celebrates brace as a clown to mock fans who called them clowns

Chicharito celebrates brace as a clown to mock fans who called them clowns

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Families demand 'millions' from FIFA as compensation for migrant labourers who died ahead of World Cup

Families demand 'millions' from FIFA as compensation for migrant labourers who died ahead of World Cup

How Drogba, Messi, and other footballers have paid tribute to Roger Federer following his retirement

How Drogba, Messi, and other footballers have paid tribute to Roger Federer following his retirement

Serie A leaders Napoli in no hurry to rush back Super Eagles striker Osimhen

Serie A leaders Napoli in no hurry to rush back Super Eagles striker Osimhen

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Instagram/Terem Moffi)
SUPER EAGLES

Finidi nominates red-hot striker to replace Osimhen against Algeria

Super Eagles coach has called up three players to replace his injured stars

Meet the three Super Eagles stars invited to replace Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze