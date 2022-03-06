Ex-Roma and Italy star compares Victor Osimhen to Usain Bolt

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian international has been compared to the Jamaican sprint legend.

Napoli's saviour, Victor Osimhen.
Napoli's saviour, Victor Osimhen.

Former Italy international Andrea Carnevale has revealed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen shares some similarities with athletics legend Usain Bolt.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt.
Jamaica's Usain Bolt.

Carnevale revealed this in his column for Tutto Napoli ahead of Napoli's huge clash against AC Milan on Sunday.

Andrea-Carnevale
Andrea-Carnevale paolo jacob

Bolt established himself as the world's fastest man after dominating the 100m and 200m races between 2007 and 2017, breaking numerous world records in the process.

Bolt
Bolt AFP

The Jamaican had since retired and played football temporarily. Although Carnevale knows that Osimhen is better at football than Bolt, he sees a similarity in how they use their pace to a devastating effect.

The former Napoli star also praised Osimhen for his leadership qualities, saying Napoli are a different side with him in the team.

"Osimhen is becoming a leader, a certainty for Napoli," Carnevale said in his column.

"When he starts at speed he looks like Bolt but he is very strong also in the penalty area and he is showing it in his head shots because he has great timing, a situation where he can make the most of cross by [Matteo] Politano and [Lorenzo] Insigne," he added.

Osimhen has been arguably Napoli's best player this season despite missing two months of action after suffering a facial fracture in the clash against Inter Milan last year.

Osimhen celebrates his goal with his teammates.
Osimhen celebrates his goal with his teammates. Pulse Nigeria

The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in 22 matches this season and will be seeking his eighth league goal of the season in Napoli's top of the table clash against the Milan giants.

A win for the Neapolitans will take them back to the top of the Serie A table ahead of Inter Milan, although the Nerazzurri will have a game in hand.

