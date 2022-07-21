'Even my wife was worried'- Ahmed Musa shares his pain after Super Eagles World Cup failure

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles will not be in Qatar later this year after missing out on World Cup qualification.

Ahmed Musa said he could not eat after Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup
Ahmed Musa said he could not eat after Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has said that he felt pain after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles have qualified for the biggest sporting event in the world six times, including the last three.

However, they will not make a seventh appearance in Qatar later this year after they failed in the playoff round. Nigeria reached the playoff round after finishing top of their group in the second round.

The playoff round pitted them against their West African rivals Ghana, with the winner across two legs progressing to Qatar.

ALSO READ: Ahmed Musa Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Nollywood actor knocks Ahmed Musa over copyright claims

Ahmed Musa hits out at Nigerian politicians over ASUU Strike

Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana
Nigeria failed to secure World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana AFP

Nigeria secured a positive result in the first leg, playing a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. However, they could only manage a 1-1 draw in the return leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, meaning Ghana qualified for the showpiece via the away goals rule.

The result left a bitter taste in the mouth of Nigerians. Musa has now revealed he felt the same way after the game, adding he stayed without food for three days after the disappointment.

“It was a very big disappointment for me because the World Cup is one of the best tournaments that as a player you want to go there,” the former Leicester City winger told Arise TV.

“At the end of that game, I spent more than three days without eating. Even my wife was worried.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is not happy with Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is not happy with Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup. IMAGO / Sulaiman Pooja

Musa is Nigeria's top scorer at the World Cup, with four goals in the last two editions. The ex-Leicester City man added that the fact he will not get the chance to make more history makes it more painful.

I’ve been to the World Cup twice, and this one, I won’t be there; it’s a painful thing for me. That game against Ghana, I keep on imagining it till now.

Ahmed Musa is Nigeria's top scorer in the World Cup
Ahmed Musa is Nigeria's top scorer in the World Cup Pulse Nigeria

"But in football, you have to get a sad day like that.

“The young players still have a lot of time. But I thought that would be my last World Cup.

I can’t say anything more because that’s what God decided is going to happen," he added.

Musa will be 33 before he gets the chance to play at another World Cup.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Kelechi Nwakali joins SD Ponferradina

    Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

  • Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike rewards Rivers United players for winning the NPFL 22

    VIDEO: Governor Wike 'spoils' Rivers United, gives players $680,000

  • Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

    Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Zambia

Recommended articles

Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

VIDEO: Governor Wike 'spoils' Rivers United, gives players $680,000

VIDEO: Governor Wike 'spoils' Rivers United, gives players $680,000

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Zambia

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Zambia

'Even my wife was worried'- Ahmed Musa shares his pain after Super Eagles World Cup failure

'Even my wife was worried'- Ahmed Musa shares his pain after Super Eagles World Cup failure

Chipping away illiteracy through football

Chipping away illiteracy through football

How United unleashed Iwe on Super Eagles star Iwobi & Everton in the US

How United unleashed Iwe on Super Eagles star Iwobi & Everton in the US

Trending

WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Morocco

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Kanu Nwankwo have all won multiple African Footballer of the Year awards
WAFCON 2022

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal