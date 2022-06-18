'He could make you look stupid'- Ex-England star reveals what it is like to play with Jay-Jay Okocha

Davies, who made one appearance for England, played with Okocha during the Nigerian's time at Bolton Wanderers.

Okocha joined Bolton from PSG in 2022 and was at the club for four years.

During his time at the club, Okocha dazzled Premier League fans with his incredible skills and magic on the ball. The ex-Fenerbahce man was known for his dribbling skills, set-piece accuracy and embarrassing opposition players with his magic on the ball.

Davies witnessed Okocha's magic closely, having played with him for four years. The ex-Southampton man said it was more fun to be on his side because the Nigerian has a habit of embarrassing players.

"You'd want to be on his team in training five-a-sides," Davies told the Athletic.

"Because if you were against him, he could make you look stupid.

Davies, however, added that Okocha was never arrogant or disrespectful with his skills as he only enjoyed playing football.

"But he couldn't do it in an arrogant way: he'd always have a little smile on his face (when he was making you look stupid). You couldn't see the ball or where it went.

"He could do anything with the ball, he was a magician," Davies added.

Okocha made 124 Premier League appearances for Bolton, scoring 14 goals and recording three assists. He also led the club to the final of the League Cup in 2004.