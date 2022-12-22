Ex-Chelsea manager named Zambia coach

The former Chelsea and Ghana manager has agreed to take over the Zambian National team on a 2-year contract.

"I'm happy to be here and I think Zambia has potential,"-Grant said at a press conference in Lusaka

"I was looking for the right challenge and that's why I chose Zambia," Grant said.

"I came here because of the challenge and I hope when I leave here I will look around and say we did a good job and made a good foundation for the future.

AFP

"I think Zambia has the potential, we have set the targets of what we want to achieve."

The Israeli manager was unveiled as the new manager of the Zambian National team on Thursday 22nd of November, in Lusaka, the Zambian Capital.

Experienced Grant takes over Zambian Job.

The first task for Avram Grant’s Zambia would be to qualify for AFCON 2023 and then compete to win the tournament.

The winners in 2012 would fancy themselves, with talents like Leicester’s Patson Daka and Rangers’ Fashion Sakala leading the lines.

Their chances have certainly gone up with the appointment of Avram Grant, who is well-experienced in the AFCON.

Grant was the manager of Ghana from 2014-2017, and he led the Black Stars to the AFCON final in 2015, where they lost on penalties to the Ivorians.

AFP

He went as far as the Semi-finals in the next edition of the tournament in 2017. He however lost to Cameroon in that round, before losing to Burkina Faso in the third place play-off, leading him to resign from the job.

The 67-year-old would be replacing former Zambian international Moses Sichone, who held an interim role, since the September exit of former manager Aljosa Asanovic.