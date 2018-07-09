Ex-Barca president Rosell charged with alleged tax fraud

news

Sandro Rosell has been charged with alleged tax fraud and will be questioned by a judge in September, prosecutors in Barcelona said Monday, adding to the former FC Barcelona president's legal woes.

The 54-year-old is accused of defrauding the taxman of 229,569 euros ($270,000) and will be questioned by a judge in Barcelona on September 18, a spokesman for Barcelona's prosecutors' office told AFP, without giving further details.

This comes just 10 days after Spain's National Court, which deals with major corruption cases, said Rosell would stand trial for alleged money laundering related to television rights and sponsorship of the Brazilian national football team.

Rosell is suspected of siphoning off 15 million euros in illegal commissions from a TV rights deal for the Brazilian national team along with Ricardo Teixeira, the former head of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Rosell had previously lived and worked in Brazil, where he forged many business links.