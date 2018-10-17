Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ex Barca boss Rosell faces February trial for money laundering

Football Ex Barca boss Rosell faces February trial for money laundering

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell will go on trial for money laundering in February, Spanish judicial sources revealed on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell, pictured July 2014, his wife and four others are accused of "large-scale money laundering" since 2006 relating to television rights and sponsorship in Brazil play

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell, pictured July 2014, his wife and four others are accused of "large-scale money laundering" since 2006 relating to television rights and sponsorship in Brazil

(AFP/File)

Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell will go on trial for money laundering in February, Spanish judicial sources revealed on Wednesday.

Rosell, his wife and four others are accused of "large-scale money laundering" of at least 19.9 million euros ($23 million) since 2006 relating to television rights and sponsorship in Brazil.

Prosecutors at the Madrid-based National Court have called for the ex Barca boss to be jailed for 11 years and fined 59 million euros.

Rosell and his wife are accused of hiding money illegally obtained by Ricardo Teixeira, the former head of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Rosell had previously lived and worked in Brazil, where he forged numerous business links.

The case centres on a deal signed by Teixeira in 2006 with a company based in the Cayman Islands for the television rights to 24 Brazil friendly matches.

Altogether, Rosell and his wife allegedly received close to 15 million euros in their accounts as part of the deal.

They pocketed 6.6 million euros with 8.4 million destined for Teixeira, prosecutors say.

The trial will open on February 25, and run until March 27.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Time and where you can watch Libya Vs Nigeriabullet
2 Libya Vs Nigeria Live: Ighalo scores to put Super Eagles in the lead...bullet
3 Ighalo’s brace spares Super Eagles blushes in 3-2 win over Libyabullet

Football

Super Eagles
5 things we learnt from Super Eagles win over Libya
British regulations prevent live football from being shown between 2:45 pm and 5:15 pm local time on Saturdays in a bid to avoid hurting match attendance, and Eleven Sports has agreed to honor the blackout period
Football Broadcaster urges football authorities not to leave market 'to criminals'
A Millwall football fan, similar to the ones pictured March 2017, pled guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a Nottingham Forest fan in a car park outside Nottingham's City Ground
Football Millwall fan jailed after punching rival supporter who died
Kylian Mbappe returns to the Paris suburb of Bondy where his career began
Football World Cup star Mbappe returns to his roots in Bondy
X
Advertisement