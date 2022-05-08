'Everyone supports Liverpool'-Guardiola says Manchester City control their own fate

Manchester City's Premier League redemption after Champions League failure

City suffered a painful exit in the Champions League on Wednesday but bounced back with a 5-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling put Guardiola's men ahead in the 19th-minute before Aymeric Laporte doubled their advantage in the 38th-minute.

Rodri added a third just a minute after the hour mark before Phil Foden added the fourth in the 89th-minute. Sterling's second in the third minute of added time completed a comprehensive win for City.

Imago

The win puts City three points ahead of Liverpool in the title race. The Reds had dropped points on Saturday following a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

But despite the three points lead, Guardiola insists it is important City control their fate as it is them against everyone.

"Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone, Guardiola told Bein Sports after the game.

"Our destiny is in our hands, this is important," he added.

Guardiola praises the attitude of his players

Guardiola also praised the attitude of his players after the loss to Real Madrid. City were just two minutes away from another Champions League final, but Real Madrid turned it around in the final minutes and extra time to progress.

The loss was a painful one, but Guardiola is proud of how his players reacted against the Magpies.

"What this team have done, did you have any doubt [of their attitude]? I didn't doubt them, absolutely not."

'We have games every three games, sometimes one action you can go out of a competition.

Imago

"Some people doubt because they still don't know this team. Not winning or losing.

"How many years being there every three days all the time. After ex-players talking about the lack of character and personality. "Not even playing football they don't understand.