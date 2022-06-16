Everton are interested in signing another Super Eagles star to their team. The Toffees are reportedly in the market for a left-back and have identified Super Eagles star Zaidu Sanusi as a transfer target.
Everton set to add another Super Eagles star represented by Ronaldo and Mourinho's agent to their team
The Toffees have a Nigerian in their squad but are set to add another ahead of the 2022/2023 European football season.
According to Portuguese publication Record, the Toffees want Sanusi to boost their left-back options. Currently, Everton's only recognised left-back is Vitali Mykolenko, following the sale of Lucas Digne to Aston Villa in the January transfer window.
And with the new season just six weeks away, Everton are eager to sign Sanusi as a replacement for the France international.
Sanusi is currently with Porto after joining the Dragons from Santa Clara for €4.00m in 2020.
The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in the Porto squad since joining them in 2020. However, his position came under threat in the just-concluded season after Porto signed Wendell from Bayer Leverkusen.
Although he eventually won the battle, playing 24 league games to help Porto win the Portuguese title, Sanusi could still leave the club this summer.
But should Porto decide to sell, Everton will have to fork out a fee in the region of £43m, which is reportedly Sanusi's buyout clause.
He is currently represented by GESTIFUTE, owned by Jorge Mendes, the agent who represents Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.
Should Everton get their target, Sanusi will become the second Nigerian at the club, joining Alex Iwobi, who signed for the side from Arsenal in 2019.
More from category
-
Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador [Photos]
-
Everton set to add another Super Eagles star represented by Ronaldo and Mourinho's agent to their team
-
Ten Hag Era gets underway with early Liverpool lunch-date as Manchester United full fixtures confirmed