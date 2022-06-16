Everton set to add another Super Eagles star represented by Ronaldo and Mourinho's agent to their team

According to Portuguese publication Record, the Toffees want Sanusi to boost their left-back options. Currently, Everton's only recognised left-back is Vitali Mykolenko, following the sale of Lucas Digne to Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

And with the new season just six weeks away, Everton are eager to sign Sanusi as a replacement for the France international.

Sanusi is currently with Porto after joining the Dragons from Santa Clara for €4.00m in 2020.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay in the Porto squad since joining them in 2020. However, his position came under threat in the just-concluded season after Porto signed Wendell from Bayer Leverkusen.

Although he eventually won the battle, playing 24 league games to help Porto win the Portuguese title, Sanusi could still leave the club this summer.

But should Porto decide to sell, Everton will have to fork out a fee in the region of £43m, which is reportedly Sanusi's buyout clause.

He is currently represented by GESTIFUTE, owned by Jorge Mendes, the agent who represents Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.