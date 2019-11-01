Everton coach Marco Silva has hailed Alex Iwobi’s contribution to their 2-0 win over Watford in the Carabao Cup.

Iwobi shined in the No. 10 role again for Everton in their Tuesday, October 29 2-0 win over Watford in the Carabao Cup.

The Nigeria international made 30 accurate passes most of them to Everton forwards to get them going in attack and had one shot on target that hit the post.

“Alex Iwobi was different in the second half, he found the spaces and created more between the lines and was more decisive,” Silva told the club’s website.

Since displacing Gylfi Sigurðsson in the No.10 position, Iwobi has impressed and made Everton different with his dynamism in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old has two goals for Everton so far this season.