Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is full of praise for Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi and believes the Nigerian is having his best moment at the club.

Iwobi has been impressive in recent games for Everton in several roles. He put in fine performances at wing-back, played at right-back and from the right of attack.

He was pivotal again for Everton on Wednesday, November 16, 2020, as he set up a goal and caused problems for Leicester City defence in a 2-0 away win for the Toffees.

Ancelotti is pleased with the performances of the 24-year-old; "It's his [Iwobi's] best moment since I arrived [at Everton]," the Italian manager told Everton's website after the win at the King Power Stadium.

Alex Iwobi performed well again for Everton against Leicester City on Wednesday (Getty Images) Getty Images

"He is showing confidence, is really good in one-versus-one situations and is working hard."

Ancelotti's comment comes on the back of back-to-back fine performances against Chelsea and Leicester City, two good Premier League teams.

The Nigeria international got the better of Chelsea's left-back Ben Chilwell in all of their duels and was difficult to contain against Leicester City.