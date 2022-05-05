BETTING

How Aribo and the other Rangers Super Eagles can win you some money in the Europa League

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The best betting options for the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg games

Rangers' Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey willl be looking for a win against RB Leipzig tonight
Rangers' Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey willl be looking for a win against RB Leipzig tonight

The Europa League semi-finals will be decided tonight with two second leg games to be played between Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham as well as Rangers and RB Leipzig.

Recommended articles

Both games are balanced on a knife-edge with a goal separating each tie which makes for tasty viewing but also provides numerous betting opportunities.

Guardiola reacts as Real Madrid rise from the dead to knock out Manchester City

'Fast, strong, and skilful' Joe Aribo backed to send Rangers into Europa League final

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

Rangers lost the first leg in Germany 1-0 but their rather impressive home record this season will offer confidence that they can turn it around.

Joe Aribo tells Rangers teammates how to beat Leipzig
Joe Aribo tells Rangers teammates how to beat Leipzig Pulse Nigeria

Rangers have lost just once in their last 16 home games and three of their previous 25 which indicates strength at the Ibrox Stadium.

The Nigerian trio of Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo could all be in contention to start and help Rangers win at 3.40 odds which is admittedly a lot.

1.64 odds for a home double chance is a safer and perhaps more reasonable choice as it is unlikely that Rangers will lose this game even if they end up not qualifying.

West Ham lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt and now have to return the favour in Germany to stand a chance of qualifying.

Eintracht Frankfurt with another away win in the Europa League
Eintracht Frankfurt with another away win in the Europa League West Ham vs Frankfurt Pulse Nigeria

The good news for them is that Frankfurt are in terrible form despite knocking out Barcelona in the quarter-final and winning the semi-final first leg.

Those two wins away at Barcelona and West Ham are the only games Eintracht Frankfurt have managed in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Kamada celebrates the winning goal for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Kamada celebrates the winning goal for Eintracht Frankfurt. Pulse Nigeria

Their home form is not particularly helpful either, with only one win in their last 11 home games which gives West Ham hope that they can secure a much-needed away win at 2.66 odds or 1.42 odds for an away win or draw market.

You could also bet on goals as over 2.5 goals are valued at 1.85 odds and over 1.5 goals at 1.22 odds.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is up for the Premier League Player of the Month award

    Ronaldo to battle De Bruyne, Son for Premier League Player of the Month award

  • Liverpool drop new home kit for 2022/23 season

    Van Dijk, Diaz model Liverpool's 2022/23 new kit

  • Alex Iwobi is known for his constant running and work rate at Everton

    Blood tests confirm Alex Iwobi as Top 3 fastest player at Everton

Recommended articles

Ronaldo to battle De Bruyne, Son for Premier League Player of the Month award

Ronaldo to battle De Bruyne, Son for Premier League Player of the Month award

Van Dijk, Diaz model Liverpool's 2022/23 new kit

Van Dijk, Diaz model Liverpool's 2022/23 new kit

Blood tests confirm Alex Iwobi as Top 3 fastest player at Everton

Blood tests confirm Alex Iwobi as Top 3 fastest player at Everton

How Aribo and the other Rangers Super Eagles can win you some money in the Europa League

How Aribo and the other Rangers Super Eagles can win you some money in the Europa League

Tinubu admires Real Madrid's tenacity, comeback against Man City [Video]

Tinubu admires Real Madrid's tenacity, comeback against Man City [Video]

'The other managers always sub me first' - Iwobi thanks Lampard for showing faith in him

'The other managers always sub me first' - Iwobi thanks Lampard for showing faith in him

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style
LA LIGA

'Piqué, b*st*rd, salute the champion' - Reactions as rival chants emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu

Social media reactions following bizzare fan chants at Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid's title win
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield
WHAT'S BUZZIN

"Declan Rice forgot Nketiah’s mum made him Jollof" - Reactions as 'determined' Arsenal reclaim fourth in PL

Social media reactions following Arsenal's crucial win over West Ham on Sunday in the Premier league