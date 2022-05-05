The Europa League semi-finals will be decided tonight with two second leg games to be played between Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham as well as Rangers and RB Leipzig.
How Aribo and the other Rangers Super Eagles can win you some money in the Europa League
The best betting options for the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg games
Both games are balanced on a knife-edge with a goal separating each tie which makes for tasty viewing but also provides numerous betting opportunities.
Rangers v RB Leipzig
Rangers lost the first leg in Germany 1-0 but their rather impressive home record this season will offer confidence that they can turn it around.
Rangers have lost just once in their last 16 home games and three of their previous 25 which indicates strength at the Ibrox Stadium.
The Nigerian trio of Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo could all be in contention to start and help Rangers win at 3.40 odds which is admittedly a lot.
1.64 odds for a home double chance is a safer and perhaps more reasonable choice as it is unlikely that Rangers will lose this game even if they end up not qualifying.
Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham
West Ham lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt and now have to return the favour in Germany to stand a chance of qualifying.
The good news for them is that Frankfurt are in terrible form despite knocking out Barcelona in the quarter-final and winning the semi-final first leg.
Those two wins away at Barcelona and West Ham are the only games Eintracht Frankfurt have managed in their last 11 matches across all competitions.
Their home form is not particularly helpful either, with only one win in their last 11 home games which gives West Ham hope that they can secure a much-needed away win at 2.66 odds or 1.42 odds for an away win or draw market.
You could also bet on goals as over 2.5 goals are valued at 1.85 odds and over 1.5 goals at 1.22 odds.
