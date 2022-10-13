'Arsenal form go last or e go cast' - Reactions trail Gunners 11th Europa unbeaten run

The win meant that Mikel Arteta's side maintained their 100% record at the Aspmyra Stadion, maintaining their first position at the top of their group ahead of their hosts, PSV and FC Zurich.

The match in brief

Heading into the game on the back of their first two victories, the Gunners ensured they continued their fine form as they went ahead through Bukayo Saka in the 24th minute when the England winger found space on the right, after a succession of passes and a quick one-two with Fabio Vieira.

Proving hot to handle on a cold night, an ever-dangerous Amahl Pellegrino nearly got a quickfire equaliser for Bodo/Glimt shortly after the opener, but goalkeeper Matt Turner was quickly out of his area to nullify the threat.

Turner continued in such vein to prevent any balls from rolling into goal posts and maintained the rest of the first half with conceeding.

The second half was no different, despite a concentration lapse in the Gunners’ backline which almost saw Ola Solbakken scoring from close range or the hosts.

Eventually, Arteta's side closed the game out to make it 11 Europa League group stage away games unbeaten, additionally ending Bodo’s run of 14 successive home wins in continental action.

Fans react to Arsenal's incredible form

Here is how some fans reacted to the win.

