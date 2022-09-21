Ronaldo makes major announcement about Portugal future, retirement

Jidechi Chidiezie
If named by head coach Fernando Santos in his final squad for the World Cup, 37-year-old Ronaldo would play in his fifth world tournament after 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his national team debut in 2003 and has gone on to score 117 goals in 189 appearances
Cristiano Ronaldo made his national team debut in 2003 and has gone on to score 117 goals in 189 appearances

Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he plans to keep playing for A Selecao beyond the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal, are one of 32 qualified teams scheduled to play in the Qatar-hosted tournament from November 20 to December 18, before turning their attention to the next major tournament, Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Portuguese Football Federation's Quinas de Ouro ceremony on Tuesday
Cristiano Ronaldo at the Portuguese Football Federation's Quinas de Ouro ceremony on Tuesday

Ronaldo has now, stated that despite age no longer being on his side, he intends to continue to represent his country past this year's event.

"It has been a long road," Ronaldo said after being presented an award at the Portuguese Football Federation's Quinas de Ouro ceremony on Tuesday, "But I would like to take the opportunity to say that my road is not over yet. I feel motivated, my ambition is high.

"I am in the Selection with a lot of young players and I want to be part of this World Cup and the 2024 European tournament as well, I assume now."

So far, Ronaldo has already amassed 189 caps for A Selecao and scored 117 times - the highest overall in the history of men's international football.

With the legendary forward now 37, there had been speculation over whether the upcoming World Cup would be his final major tournament.

The Manchester United star will be in international action this week when Portugal take on Czech Republic and Spain in their final Euro Nations League group games.

Since most national teams are expected to announce their initial World Cup squad a month before the tournament, Santos should release his preliminary squad for the World Cup after these games.

Jidechi Chidiezie

