'Why i signed for Manchester City' - Erling Haaland reveals

According to the 21-year-old Norwegian, he joined the Premier League champions because of the chances Pep Guardiola's side will create for him as per ManCity.com

The Norwegian striker joins Man City from Borussia Dortmund for £51m, with the Blues fending off competition from local rivals Manchester United as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid, to sign the highly-rated striker.

Manchester City had announced an agreement in principle for Haaland last month, and have now confirmed the transfer has been fully completed.

In his first words as a new City player, Haaland made mention of Guardiola's style, as well as hinting at his family ties to the club as a key reason for his decision to snub the Red Devils in favour of the Etihad outfit.

“This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfill my ambitions.

“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.

“I was born in England. I have been a City fan my whole life. I know a lot about the club. In the end, [deciding to sign was down to] two things. I feel at home here and I feel I can develop and get the best out of my game at City. Haaland told the ManCity official website.

His father Alf-Inge, was a former City player when Erling was born, and the new striker had already teased his arrival last week with a picture of himself as a toddler wearing an old City home kit.

“I like the style (of play). I like the attacking football. I like the positive vibe we have when City play football. This is what I like a lot, so I think it’s a good fit.” he added.

Haaland will most likely join up with Man City for pre-season, and could make his first appearance in Houston against Club America on July 20, or three days later against Bundesliga champions and his former club's rival - Bayern Munich.