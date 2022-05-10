Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

The Manchester club announced via their official twitter page with a post that read:

" Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

The Premier league giants had reportedly agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old Norwegian on a five-year contract that would see him rack home an incredible £350,000-per-week.

Pep Guardiola's side have been without a traditional no. 9, for around 18 months since the departure of their iconic Argentine - Sergio Aguero in 2021.

However, Man City decided to wait for Haaland, this summer after plans to sign Harry Kane proved unfruitful.

Although, City coach Pep Guardiola, had continued to insist that they could manage without a recognized striker.

Guardiola's claim however, has been partially vindicated this season, with the Blues currently in pole position to land the Premier League title this season.

Erling Haaland's addition to the squad is expected by City’s bosses to take the club to the next level and once again challenge for the Champions League title after this season's heartbreak in Madrid.