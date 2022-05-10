BREAKING

Erling Haaland agrees sensational switch to join Manchester City

David Ben
Manchester City have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland, with the Etihad outfit set to trigger his £75 million release clause.

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have finally reached an agreement to land their big summer target Erling Braut Haaland, after agreeing to trigger his release clause from Borussia Dortmund.

The Manchester club announced via their official twitter page with a post that read:

" Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

The Premier league giants had reportedly agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old Norwegian on a five-year contract that would see him rack home an incredible £350,000-per-week.

Pep Guardiola's side have been without a traditional no. 9, for around 18 months since the departure of their iconic Argentine - Sergio Aguero in 2021.

However, Man City decided to wait for Haaland, this summer after plans to sign Harry Kane proved unfruitful.

Although, City coach Pep Guardiola, had continued to insist that they could manage without a recognized striker.

Guardiola's claim however, has been partially vindicated this season, with the Blues currently in pole position to land the Premier League title this season.

Erling Haaland's addition to the squad is expected by City’s bosses to take the club to the next level and once again challenge for the Champions League title after this season's heartbreak in Madrid.

Erling Haaland is widely considered as one of the most prolific forwards in the world, and has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since his arrival from RB Salzburg in 2019, and is set one of City’s highest earners with just Kevin de Bruyne ahead of him in earnings.

David Ben David Ben

