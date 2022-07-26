OFFICIAL

'I came to play!' - Eriksen says following Manchester United unveiling

David Ben
Christian Eriksen has been unveiled by Manchester United

Christian Eriksen has been officially unveiled as a Manchester United player
Christian Eriksen has been officially unveiled as a Manchester United player

Christian Eriksen has finally been unveiled as the latest summer signing for Manchester United.

The club had previously announced his arrival via their official social media handle, weeks ago.

And now the Danish playmaker has now worn the Red color of his new side following his unveiling on Tuesday, July 26.

Manchester United made the announcement via their official social media handle with a post that read: 'Born to wear Red'

Speaking on his unveiling, Eriksen says he didn't join Manchester United "just for the logo" as the Danish star insists he fully intends to contribute and get back to his best following his Euro 2020 heart incident.

"I want to come here to play football, I don’t come here just for the logo itself, I want to come here and play," Eriksen told the club's official website.

"Obviously to speak with the manager and hear his ideas and have conversations with him on the football terms was great and ideal for me to get the decision and the possibility of coming to Manchester United."

"I’m a guy who wants to play football and I think with the idea of the manager coming in and the ideas he had and also with my conversations with him, I mean I could see myself playing football in Manchester.

Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)
Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) Manchester United

"At the same time, it’s a very, very big club – if not the biggest. If you pronounce it anywhere they know where it’s from, they know where the locals come from. It has a big history and it’s a nice feeling to be part of something that is that big in history." he added.

Eriksen returned to the Premier League with Brentford last campaign, having left after seven years at Spurs to join Serie A cub Inter.

However, after one season in Italy, Inter were forced to void his contract in response to the heart issue Eriksen experienced at the Euros.

The 30-year-old Danish playmaker, will now look to help Erik ten Hag's team return to Champions League football with the Reds next season.

David Ben David Ben

