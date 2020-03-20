The team bus of reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Enyimba was attacked by armed robbers while they were on their way from a league game.

Enyimba players and coaches were returning from an away trip to Gombe where they had beaten Adamawa United 2-0 in the matchday 25 of the 2020 NPFL season.

According to reports, the robbery happened along the Enugu-Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway in Imo State.

Pulse Sports learnt that players and officials of the club had to flee into a nearby bush after the robbers had gained entrance into the bus.

A player has been said to be injured by cuts from shattered glass.

NPFL teams always travel by road to away trips leaving them exposed to armed robbery or accidents.

Enyimba in January 2016 also had their team bus attacked and robbed while they were on their way to Kaduna to participate in that year’s Super 4 tournament.