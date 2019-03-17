Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit Enugu Rangers lost 0-1 at home to Tunisian side CS Sfaxien in their final group encounter of the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup played on Sunday, March 17.

Enugu Rangers earned a 1-1 draw against Salitas of Burkina Faso in their fifth group game.

The Flying Antelopes had a very slim chance of progressing to the knockout stages after the result in Burkina Faso.

Playing in front of their home supporters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Rangers were expected to close their continental adventure on a winning note.

CS Sfaxien on the other hand were aiming for all three points for a guarantee as group winners.

The game ended goalless at the halftime break with both sides unable to break opposing defences.

It was however the Tunisian that would make their constant pressure pay off in the second half .

Against the run of play Nnid Hassam put the visitors in front in the 73rd minute.

CS Sfaxien held on to inflict defeat upon Enugu Rangers who failed to impress in front of their home supporters.

Etoile du Sahel beat Salitas by the same scoreline to progress along with CS Sfaxien while reigning Aiteo Cup champions Rangers finished in third place.