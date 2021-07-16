RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike shows off his massive mansion in a new video

Authors:

Steve Dede

Emenike's mansion in Owerri is massive.

Emmanuel Emenike's mansion in Owerri cost a lot of money (Instagram/Emmanuel Emenike)
Emmanuel Emenike acquired lots of wealth with a football career that saw him play in seven countries.

In a new social media video, Emenike showed off one of his spoils, a gigantic mansion in Owerri, which he completed in 2019.

In the video, the former striker is doing keepy-ups with the ball while the videos pans to show how big his mansion is.

Emmanuel Emenike completed this mansion in 2019 (Instagram/Emmanuel Emenike)
The video shows the front of the white mansion and the long driveway from the gate to the compound.

The 34-year-old in 2019 splash hundreds of millions of Naira on the holiday mansion in the heart of Owerri, Imo State.

Emenike also has a massive mansion in Lagos where he is based with his wife and child. He is building another one in Owerri and also has several properties in Lagos and O Town.

