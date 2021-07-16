Emmanuel Emenike acquired lots of wealth with a football career that saw him play in seven countries.
Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike shows off his massive mansion in a new video
Emenike's mansion in Owerri is massive.
In a new social media video, Emenike showed off one of his spoils, a gigantic mansion in Owerri, which he completed in 2019.
In the video, the former striker is doing keepy-ups with the ball while the videos pans to show how big his mansion is.
The video shows the front of the white mansion and the long driveway from the gate to the compound.
The 34-year-old in 2019 splash hundreds of millions of Naira on the holiday mansion in the heart of Owerri, Imo State.
Emenike also has a massive mansion in Lagos where he is based with his wife and child. He is building another one in Owerri and also has several properties in Lagos and O Town.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng