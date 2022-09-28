Emmanuel Dennis set to return for Nott'm Forest after missing Nigeria's game against Algeria

Dennis was initially called up as a replacement for Henry Onyekuru, who pulled out of the squad due to an injury.

Dennis is back for Nottingham Forest

However, the former Watford man also excused himself, citing an injury, which, Nottingham Forest confirmed.

While the nature of the injury was not revealed, he is set to return to action after recovering from the reported injury.

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

Dennis is expected to be in Nottingham's squad that will take on Leicester City in their Premier League clash on Monday night, October 3.

Dennis eyeing first start against Leicester City

The Nigerian may have pulled out of Nigeria's squad to play himself into contention for the match. Dennis joined Forest from Watford in the summer after his fantastic performances in his debut Premier League season, which saw him score ten goals and six assists.

Imago

However, he is yet to hit the ground running at City Ground. The 24-year-old has played just 60 minutes of football across four games, but that was expected, considering he had no pre-season training with the club.

However, the international break has given him the opportunity to spend more time with Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest's coach.