Emmanuel Dennis set to return for Nott'm Forest after missing Nigeria's game against Algeria

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis is set for an immediate return to action after pulling out of Nigeria's squad that faced Algeria on Tuesday night.
The Nigerian international will hope to fully get into action at Forest when league football returns this weekend.
Dennis was initially called up as a replacement for Henry Onyekuru, who pulled out of the squad due to an injury.
However, the former Watford man also excused himself, citing an injury, which, Nottingham Forest confirmed.
While the nature of the injury was not revealed, he is set to return to action after recovering from the reported injury.
Dennis is expected to be in Nottingham's squad that will take on Leicester City in their Premier League clash on Monday night, October 3.
The Nigerian may have pulled out of Nigeria's squad to play himself into contention for the match. Dennis joined Forest from Watford in the summer after his fantastic performances in his debut Premier League season, which saw him score ten goals and six assists.
However, he is yet to hit the ground running at City Ground. The 24-year-old has played just 60 minutes of football across four games, but that was expected, considering he had no pre-season training with the club.
However, the international break has given him the opportunity to spend more time with Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest's coach.
It now remains to be seen if he will get his first start in the Monday night clash against Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho's Leicester City.