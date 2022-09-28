Emmanuel Dennis set to return for Nott'm Forest after missing Nigeria's game against Algeria

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international will hope to fully get into action at Forest when league football returns this weekend.

Emmanuel Dennis is set to return for Nottingham Forest
Emmanuel Dennis is set to return for Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis is set for an immediate return to action after pulling out of Nigeria's squad that faced Algeria on Tuesday night.

Recommended articles

Dennis was initially called up as a replacement for Henry Onyekuru, who pulled out of the squad due to an injury.

However, the former Watford man also excused himself, citing an injury, which, Nottingham Forest confirmed.

While the nature of the injury was not revealed, he is set to return to action after recovering from the reported injury.

ALSO READ: Awoniyi, Dennis welcome new teammate as Nottingham Forest completes 23rd signing

Super Eagles suffer another injury BLOW as Nottingham Forest star pulls out

Retired Super Eagles striker take up coaching job with Belgian first division club

Emmanuel Dennis has struggled for game time since he joined Nottingham Forest
Emmanuel Dennis has struggled for game time since he joined Nottingham Forest Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

Dennis is expected to be in Nottingham's squad that will take on Leicester City in their Premier League clash on Monday night, October 3.

Dennis eyeing first start against Leicester City

The Nigerian may have pulled out of Nigeria's squad to play himself into contention for the match. Dennis joined Forest from Watford in the summer after his fantastic performances in his debut Premier League season, which saw him score ten goals and six assists.

Emmanuel Dennis (r) will hope to kickstart his career at Nottingham Forest this weekend
Emmanuel Dennis (r) will hope to kickstart his career at Nottingham Forest this weekend Imago

However, he is yet to hit the ground running at City Ground. The 24-year-old has played just 60 minutes of football across four games, but that was expected, considering he had no pre-season training with the club.

However, the international break has given him the opportunity to spend more time with Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest's coach.

It now remains to be seen if he will get his first start in the Monday night clash against Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho's Leicester City.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

English Premier League: Betting tips & Bet9ja odds

English Premier League: Betting tips & Bet9ja odds

What Victor Moses said about John Mikel Obi following his retirement

What Victor Moses said about John Mikel Obi following his retirement

Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

Denmark to play with blank jerseys at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in protest of Qatar

Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Fernando Santos are the team’s biggest problems

Portugal’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Fernando Santos are the team’s biggest problems

NBA launches reimagined app: The All-In-One destination for NBA fans

NBA launches reimagined app: The All-In-One destination for NBA fans

Emmanuel Dennis set to return for Nott'm Forest after missing Nigeria's game against Algeria

Emmanuel Dennis set to return for Nott'm Forest after missing Nigeria's game against Algeria

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Emmanuel Amuneke (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers