Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis netted a brace as Club Brugge forced a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in an early Champions League kickoff on Tuesday, October 1.

Dennis scored twice in the first half to give Club Brugge a 2-0 lead in the first half which they threw away to draw the game.

The Nigerian’s first goal came in the ninth minute after he got on a cross from Percy Tau. But one-on-one with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the 21-year-old first took a poor touch before he slipped but luckily for him the ball cannoned off his shin and past Courtois.

Emmanuel Dennis scored past Thibaut Courtois twice in the game (AFP/Getty Images) Getty Images

Although a flag was raised for offside for Tau before he crossed the ball, the goal stood after a VAR check.

In the 39th minute, he got his second after a loose ball got to him. He raced towards goal, stumbled again but maintained balance to finish past Courtois.

The 21-year-old had the Bernabeu quiet and he further robbed it in by doing the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after his second goal.

Real Madrid, however, had the last laugh as they fought back to grab a draw with goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro.

With the brace, Deniss now has four goals so far this season and scoring two goals could end up being one of the biggest moments of his year.

Emmanuel Denis snagged a big moment for himself with the brace at the Bernebeu (Youtube/Club Brugge) YouTube

Footage has emerged which shows the Nigeria international promise to ink a tattoo on his skin if he scores at the Bernabeu.

Dennis is seen being in awe of the Bernabeu on the eve of the game as he and his teammates took a tour of the iconic ground.

“How many thousand capacity? 81,000 bro, this is Real Madrid,” he says in the footage released by Club Brugge.

“Santiago Bernabeu, this is a dream. A lot of people didn't even think they would come here to play.

“If I score then I will get a tattoo on my skin, bro.”