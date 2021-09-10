RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis excited by the partnership with Ismaila Sarr

Authors:

Steve Dede

Dennis and Sarr showed promise of their partnership in a win against Aston Villa.

Emmanuel Dennis connected well with Sarr on his Premier League debut (Goal)
Emmanuel Dennis couldn’t have asked for a better Premier League debut when he scored one and made an assist in Watford’s 3-2 home win over Aston Villa on the opening weekend.

His goal and assist was from connections with his teammate Ismaila Sarr. Sarr assisted him for his goal while the Nigerian returned to favour to register his assist.

Since that game, the partnership has not been successful, but Dennis is excited about what is to come from it.

We have been training good together. Training has always been difficult for the defenders in the team,” the Nigerian told Watford’s website when he was asked about the partnership.

It’s tiring chasing us in the sun. We’re fast, and we enjoy it. Every training game we play 6v6 or 8v8 we always win!

We’re just having fun together, not only with Sarr but with everyone in the team.”

Since that opening day victory, Watford has not seen a win with two consecutive losses to Brighton and Tottenham.

Emmanuel Dennis joined Watford from Club Brugge in the summer (Instagram/Watford)
They face Wolves in their next game, and Dennis believes the Hornets are ready to secure all three points.

We’re preparing like a normal game. It will be intense because they will come wanting to win,” he said.

It’s really important [to win]. Every game in the Premier League and every point is really important.

“We have been working hard for the game, we are ready to fight and get the three points. It’s going to be a really interesting game.

Dennis joined Watford in the summer from Belgian side Club Brugge.

